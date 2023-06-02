Journalists to strike on June 5 at the largest US newspaper chain

World World Journalists to strike on June 5 at the largest US newspaper chain

The strike aims to protest Gannett’s leadership and cost-cutting measures

02 June,2023 03:13 pm

(AP) - Journalists across the US will walk off their jobs next week at roughly two dozen newsrooms run by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the US, their union said on Thursday.

The mostly one-day strike, which will start on June 5, aims to protest Gannett’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media.

According to the NewsGuild, the union representing workers at more than 50 Gannett newsrooms, those measures include job cuts and the shuttering of dozens of newsrooms; squeezed pay and benefits; and a failure to negotiate pay and working conditions in good faith.

In a statement, Gannett Chief Communications Officer Lark-Marie Anton said the company “strives to provide competitive wages, benefits, and meaningful opportunities for all our valued employees.” She added that “there will be no disruption to our content or ability to deliver trusted news” as a result of the expected work stoppage.

