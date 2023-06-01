Indian Air Force trainer crashes in Karnataka

According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie

01 June,2023 02:23 pm

(Web Desk) – A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an open field at a village in Karnataka on Thursday.

However, two pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely before the crash.

According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie.

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru crashed this morning at Bhogapura village.

According to IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.

A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

