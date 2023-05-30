White House says it does not support attacks inside Russia

White House says it does not support attacks inside Russia

30 May,2023 10:25 pm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is still gathering information on reports of drones striking in Moscow, the White House said on Tuesday, reiterating that Washington does not support attacks inside Russia and is focused on helping Ukraine retake its territory.

"We saw the news and are still gathering information about what happened. As a general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia," a White House spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Washington was "focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training they need to retake their own sovereign territory," and pointed to Russian attacks on Kyiv, which has been hit by drones or missiles 17 times in May.

Russia said Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, targeting areas where President Vladimir Putin and other Russian elite have residences. Two people were injured in the incidents, according to Moscow's mayor.

Putin said Tuesday's attack was an attempt to scare and provoke Russia, and that air defenses around the capital would be strengthened.