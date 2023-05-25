Technical issue at British Airways causes some flight cancellations at Heathrow
(Reuters) - ICAG-owned (ICAG.L) British Airways said that it had to cancel some flights at London's Heathrow Airport due to a technical issue Thursday, without disclosing the number of affected flights.
The airport had earlier said that the airline was working to resolve a technical issue with a number of its systems, which had affected several departing and arriving flights.
A report by The Independent newspaper said that at least 50 flights were affected due to an IT problem.
British Airways said that a majority of its flights continued to operate on Thursday, adding that affected customers had been contacted and offered options, including a refund or rebooking to an alternative flight with the airline or another carrier.
The British airline has been affected by other IT problems in recent years including a major computer system failure in 2017 that stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, sparking a public relations disaster and pledges from the carrier that it would do better in the future.