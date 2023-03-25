At least 14 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - ABC News

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties.

25 March,2023 02:42 pm

(Reuters) - At least 14 people were killed as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, leaving a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km), ABC News reported on Saturday, quoting local and federal authorities.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency said, the report added.