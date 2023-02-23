Biden terms Russia's pulling out of nuclear weapons accord huge mistake

Treaty's suspension reversible, America must show political determination, Russian foreign ministry

23 February,2023 05:21 am

WARSAW (Web Desk) - US President Joe Biden has called Russian pulling out of a nuclear weapons accord with the US as a huge mistake.

The suspension of Moscow's participation in the New START weapons deal was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before he spoke. Before meeting with the leaders of six nations on NATO's eastern flank to discuss support for the conflict-torn Ukraine, Biden made the brief remark in Warsaw.

Biden first made light of the fact that he didn't have time when a reporter inquired about his thoughts on Russia's choice. After a little pause he said, "Big error."

With the signing of New START, Russia and the United States agreed to reduce the number of nuclear weapons they possess. After Putin's declaration, the suspension of Moscow's participation in the pact was overwhelmingly endorsed by Russian MPs on Wednesday.

According to Russia's foreign ministry, the country will continue to abide by the pact until its expiration in early 2026. The treaty's suspension by Russia was reversible, it said, adding that America must show political determination.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the Russian decision dismantled the entire weapons control infrastructure.

