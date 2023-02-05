In-focus

Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv

World

There is a fire in one of the residential buildings and one injured person

KYIV (Reuters) - Two Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, the administrative capital of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast, with one of the missiles striking a residential building, the city’s mayor said on Sunday.

"At this time, it known that there is a fire in one of the residential buildings and one injured person," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging platform.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

