1 killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at high school in North Carolina

02 September,2022 07:41 am

JACKSONVILLE (Reuters) - One person was killed and two were injured Thursday in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said. Three teenagers have been charged.

Two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told a news conference. He said the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. A teacher was also injured, but not stabbed, and received onsite medical treatment, he said.

The chief said a school resource officer responded within about 20 seconds of receiving word of the attack, which happened about 7 a.m., and a student suspect was taken into custody. By the end of the day, three teens were arrested and charged. The attack happened inside the school in a common area, and many students witnessed it, the police chief said. He declined to release names.

A lockdown lasted until 8:45 a.m., after which the school began a dismissal process to release students to their parents. Nearly all students had left with their parents by the time police held a midmorning news conference.

All sporting events and activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week, and Friday will be a virtual school day. School will resume in person on Tuesday with crisis counselors present. The district had just begun classes on Monday.

Dr. Barry Collins, superintendent of Onslow County Schools, said the district had expanded security in the past year with the addition of a resource officer at every school and two at some larger high schools, including Northside. The school recently added security cameras and swipe-in door locks, he said, but will look into further safety measures in the coming weeks.

“I don’t know at this time how it could’ve been done any better than the way it was handled, considering the circumstances,” Collins said. “A couple of our own staff were right there when this happened.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he spoke to Yaniero and offered assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.

“Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community,” Cooper said in a tweet.

