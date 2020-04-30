Kyiv to impose 36-hour curfew from late Tuesday: mayor

Kyiv imposed a similar curfew on February 26 just after Moscow launched its invasion.

KYIV (AFP) - Ukraine’s capital Kyiv will impose a 36-hour curfew from Tuesday night amid a "difficult and dangerous moment" after several Russian strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today is a difficult and dangerous moment," former boxing champion Klitschko said in a statement, adding that the curfew will last from 8 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday until 7 am (0500 GMT) on Thursday.

It comes as the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers were travelling to Kyiv by train on Tuesday in the first visit by foreign leaders to the capital.

"Movement around Kyiv without special permits is forbidden. It is only allowed to go outside with the aim to get to the shelters," he added.

Kyiv imposed a similar curfew on February 26 just after Moscow launched its invasion.