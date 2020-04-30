Russia says destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defences: news agencies

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia’s defence ministry said Thursday it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country’s neighbour.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv’s air defence systems were "eliminated".

On the other hand, Ukrainian military claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.



"According to the Joint Forces wCommand, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.