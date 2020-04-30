BRUSSELS (AFP) - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced Russia’s "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies."