Canada's main opposition party concedes defeat after PM Trudeau wins third term

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Erin O Toole, the leader of Canada s main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau s Liberals from securing a third term.

Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him. TV networks predicted the Liberals won a minority government.

As of 12:40 a.m. (0440 GMT), the Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 of 338 seats, while the Liberals were on 157.