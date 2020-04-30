As per the 'Constitution of the Taliban' draft, the official religion will be Islam

KABUL (Dunya News) – The interim Taliban government in Afghanistan on Saturday shaped a new draft new 40-point constitutional framework based on the Qur an and Sunnah.

According to Afghan media reports, the Taliban in Afghanistan has set up the country s first constitutional structure. The official religion will be Islam, while followers of other religions will be free to practice their faith under Islamic law.

As per the Constitution of the Taliban draft, the old flag of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will no longer represent the war-torn country but the white flag (Taliban s flag) will.

The official languages of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will be Pashto and Dari. The Constitution of the Taliban also announced holidays on Fridays and the two Eids (Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha).

According to the constitutional framework, the country s foreign policy will be subject to Islamic law, while issues with neighboring countries will be resolved on a priority basis and in a peaceful manner.

The constitutional framework makes it clear that no part of the Afghan territory will be under foreign governments and the people will enjoy basic human rights and justice equally.

In order to run the state, all matters will be carried out in accordance with the Qur an and Sunnah.

Apart from this, the draft mentioned that Afghanistan will also observe holidays on the day when foreigners were expelled from the country and the day of independence . It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on August 15.