PARIS (AFP) - Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Indonesia oxygen emergency

Indonesia is sourcing emergency oxygen for virus patients from neighbouring Singapore and calling for help from other countries as the archipelago is slammed by its deadliest wave and reports a record 728 deaths in 24 hours.

Record daily deaths in Russia

Russia reports 737 deaths in a new national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-period, as the country battles a surge in cases.

Stay away

The public will be asked not to line the route of the Olympic marathon over fears that crowds of fans could spread infections, Tokyo 2020 organisers say.

New squad

England named an entirely new squad for their upcoming one-day international series against Pakistan after a major virus outbreak within their camp, the England and Wales Cricket Board announce.

Nearly 4 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 3,987,613 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,567 deaths, followed by Brazil with 525,112, India with 403,281, Mexico with 233,689 and Peru with 193,389.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.