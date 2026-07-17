New monkey species with orange lips discovered in Congo rainforest

KINSHASA (Dunya News) – Scientists have discovered a new species of monkey in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the rare primate distinguished by its striking orange-pink lips and black face.

The newly identified species, named Colobus congoensis, was found in Lomami National Park, according to researchers studying the country's rich biodiversity.

Experts said the discovery marks only the fifth new monkey species identified in Africa over the past 75 years, making it a significant finding for wildlife research and conservation.

Researchers have also stressed the need for conservation measures to protect the newly discovered species and preserve its natural habitat.