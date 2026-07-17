Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

New monkey species with orange lips discovered in Congo rainforest

New monkey species with orange lips discovered in Congo rainforest
Updated on

Summary Scientists have discovered a new monkey species with distinctive orange-pink lips in DR Congo’s Lomami National Park, marking only the fifth new African monkey species found in 75 years.

KINSHASA (Dunya News) – Scientists have discovered a new species of monkey in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the rare primate distinguished by its striking orange-pink lips and black face.

The newly identified species, named Colobus congoensis, was found in Lomami National Park, according to researchers studying the country's rich biodiversity.

Experts said the discovery marks only the fifth new monkey species identified in Africa over the past 75 years, making it a significant finding for wildlife research and conservation.

Researchers have also stressed the need for conservation measures to protect the newly discovered species and preserve its natural habitat.

Browse Topics
Weird News

Related News

Pakistani woman wins $1m with her very first Dubai Duty Free ticket
Unusual video of man making pakoras and tea in same wok goes viral
70 million year old dinosaur skeleton sold for $51 million
Pitbull sets Guinness World Record as over 22,000 fans wear bald caps at London concert
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes