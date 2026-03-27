Outrage as viral video suggests speed contest between doctors during childbirth operations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A controversy has erupted at Lahore’s Lady Willingdon Hospital after a video surfaced online allegedly showing doctors competing during two caesarean section procedures, prompting swift action from provincial authorities.

According to details, two surgical teams led by Dr Tayyaba and Dr Ayesha were present in the operation theatre while performing C-section procedures on separate patients. During the operations, members of the staff reportedly recorded a video inside the theatre, despite strict regulations prohibiting such recordings in sensitive medical environments.

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, purportedly captures staff commentary suggesting that both teams were engaged in a competition to complete the surgeries in the shortest possible time. The video further indicates that the outcome of the alleged contest would be decided by a senior doctor, identified as Dr Isa.

Lady Willingdon Hospital Lahore



مریضہ کا سی سیکشن پہلے کون کرے گا؟

May Allah SWT save our families from such morons.



A strict action is requested.@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/33ARSnLQqC — Winters (@flawlessflask_1) March 27, 2026

Individuals heard in the recording can also be heard expressing support for the respective teams, with one staff member backing Dr Tayyaba and another supporting Dr Ayesha. The tone of the commentary suggests an atmosphere of rivalry rather than standard clinical procedure, raising serious concerns about adherence to professional ethics and patient safety protocols.

Sources stated that the incident took place a day earlier, while the video emerged publicly shortly afterwards. It is also reported that the recording was made by members of the medical team themselves, in violation of hospital policies that strictly ban filming inside operation theatres.

The development has triggered widespread public concern, particularly regarding the safety and dignity of patients undergoing critical surgical procedures. Citizens have voiced strong reactions following the circulation of the footage, questioning whether medical standards were compromised and calling for accountability.

In response, Punjab’s Health Minister took immediate notice of the incident and has sought a detailed report from the relevant authorities. Officials have indicated that strict disciplinary action may be taken against those found responsible, depending on the findings of the inquiry.

Hospital administrations typically enforce stringent rules to ensure patient confidentiality, safety, and professional conduct in operating rooms. The emergence of such footage has intensified scrutiny on compliance with these protocols at major public healthcare facilities.

The incident has added to ongoing concerns over governance and oversight in public hospitals, with many calling for transparent investigations and stricter enforcement of medical ethics to safeguard patient welfare.