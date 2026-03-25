Mysterious pyramid-shaped structure on Mars sparks scientific curiosity

(Web Desk) - Scientists have been intrigued after a pyramid-like structure was spotted on Mars, adding to a long list of unusual formations observed on the Red Planet over the years.

Various strange shapes, including formations resembling a helmet and even a doorway, have previously been identified on Mars, fueling speculation about the possibility of an ancient civilization once existing there.

In 2001, a researcher named Keith Laney analyzed footage from NASA and highlighted what appeared to be a pyramid-like structure. He remarked that if such a formation were discovered on Earth, it would likely prompt immediate excavation.

Recently, documentary filmmaker Brian Dobbins reshared images of the structure on social media platform X, claiming that it appears slightly larger than the Great Pyramids of Egypt.

While the discovery does not provide concrete evidence of past life on Mars, it has reignited debate and raised important questions about the planet’s history and the possibility that it may once have supported life.

The structure is reportedly located in the western region of Candor Chasma, one of the largest valleys on Mars.

