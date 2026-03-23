Mysterious 'pyramid' shaped structure spotted on Mars

(Web Desk) - All sorts of bizarre objects have been spotted on the Red Planet over the years, including what appears to be a helmet and even an eerie doorway.

These tend to spark conspiracy theories that an ancient alien civilisation may have once lived on Mars.

Back in 2001, independent imaging specialist Keith Laney noticed a strange pyramid structure on the planet from Nasa footage.

At the time, he said: “Were this found anywhere on Earth, we’d surely be digging into it.”

Now a documentary maker has raised attention of it once more on social media.

Brian Cory Dobbs re-shared a video on X saying there’s a “three-sided structure” that’s slightly larger than Egypt’s Great Pyramid.

He alludes to aliens but acknowledges the finding is far from proof, instead questioning why further investigations haven’t taken place to confirm or rule it out.

“What geological process creates a three-sided pyramidal structure like this?,” he said

“It just is so baffling to me why we can take a look at this and say to ourselves there is nothing to see here, clearly this is an anomaly.”

The structure sits within an area of Mars known as Candor Chasma, in the western region, which is one of the largest canyons around.

Many scientists have dismissed the idea of the pyramid-shapes being linked to aliens and say it’s merely a heavily eroded surface.

European Space Agency (ESA) previously offered an explanation after what looked like a face was also uncovered.

“The array of nearby structures has been interpreted by some space enthusiasts as artificial landscapes, such as potential pyramids and even a disintegrated city,” ESA said.

“Despite all this, the formal scientific interpretation has never changed: the face remains a figment of human imagination in a heavily eroded surface.”