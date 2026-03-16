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Citizen petitions high court to announce Eid moon sighting promptly

Citizen petitions high court to announce Eid moon sighting promptly
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Summary Islamabad resident files unusual petition requesting early Eid moon announcement, citing delayed sightings cause public rush in markets and affect evening prayers.

ISLAMABAD  (Dunya News) A citizen has filed a unique petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking an early announcement of Eid crescent moon.
 
Abdullah Shafiq Jan, filing in his personal capacity, requested that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee be directed to declare the moon promptly.
 
The petition argued that delays result in people performing Taraweeh prayers and sudden market rushes.
 
It also urged the court to instruct authorities to manage law and order and consider keeping markets, other than Eid shopping areas, closed until the announcement is made. 

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