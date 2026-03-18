Rare cheetah cubs born at UK zoo as experts warn 'numbers are rapidly dwindling in the wild'

Summary The cubs aren’t the first Brooke has welcomed – she previously gave birth to Kendi and Tafari in 2024.

(Web Desk) - An award-winning UK zoo has welcomed four rare cheetah cubs as part of a major effort to save the endangered species.

The North African cheetah has suffered a rapidly declining population in its native home, with numbers only in the hundreds.

Some of the threats they face include habitat loss and poaching.

Four cubs were born at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Valentine’s Day, the zoo just announced this week.

They were born to mother Brooke and father Darcy.

It will be a few weeks before the cubs make their first public appearance out in the reserve.

The cubs aren’t the first Brooke has welcomed – she previously gave birth to Kendi and Tafari in 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome another set of cheetah cubs to the park,” said Dr Charlotte MacDonald, the zoo’s Director of Animals.

“Having previously giving birth to Kendi and Tafari in 2024, Darcy is a natural mother.

“She seems very relaxed and is taking everything in her stride.

“She was reintroduced to our male Brooke on recommendation of the Breeding Programme.

“In the wild, female cheetahs are solitary and the father has nothing to do with the cubs so now it’s just Darcy is with her cubs and Brooke is in a neighbouring reserve.”

The North African cheetah can be found in the wild in Algeria and Niger, as well as smaller populations in parts of Mali, Chad, and the northern Central African Republic.

They tend to be smaller than their sub-Saharan sisters, with shorter, pale fur – and without “tear” stripes on their faces.

Dr MacDonald added: “The birth of the cheetah cubs marks another vital step towards conservation of this incredible species.

“Their numbers are rapidly dwindling in the wild and we are thrilled to be able to contribute towards their protection.

“Kendi and Tafari were our first cheetahs to be born in the park and have now moved on to be part of the Endangered Species.

“Their arrival heightened awareness about the plight of the endangered Northern Cheetah.

“We hope that these four will do the same.”