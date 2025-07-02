Chinese man breaks 4 world records for stacking huge house of cards

(Web Desk) - A Chinese man known as the Card Architect for his stacking skills broke four Guinness World Records in a matter of days, including one for stacking 3,149 Jenga blocks on a single block placed vertically.

Tian Rui broke his first Guinness World Record about three years ago, when he made a 27-layer tower to claim the title for tallest house of cards built in one hour.

His record was since broken, so he reclaimed the title in April with 32 layers.

Just a few days earlier, he had claimed the title for the tallest house of cards built in 8 hours, managing to construct a 62-layer tower.

Once his card titles were claimed, he turned his attention to Jenga blocks, and broke the record for the most Jenga blocks stacked on one vertical Jenga block, 3,149.

He capped off his record-breaking streak by attempting the same feat with Giant Jenga blocks and earned the title with 918 blocks stacked.

Rui said his years of practice have made him an expert stacker.

"It's like second nature now," he told Guinness World Records, "I just flow through it."