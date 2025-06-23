When pet dog defends home from bear attack

(Web Desk) - A pet dog had a scary encounter with an intruding black bear who entered its home in California.

CCTV footage shared by resident Zoe Cadman shows the bear walking into what is presumably the living room through kitchen of the Monrovia home on the night of June 14.

As the bear wandered into the living room, it was confronted by Cadman’s 17-year-old dog named Doodle, according to KCAL News. The dog barked at the intruder, momentarily startling the wild animal. The bear then leaned forward to sniff the dog, who retreated but not before barking again.

The bear is then seen following the dog and exploring the home after the face-off. KCAL reported Cadman even screamed in an attempt to ward off the animal but was unsuccessful.

It is not known how long the bear was in the house, how the Doodle is doing and if the house sustained any damage. Cadman did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for more information.