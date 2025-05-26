Where is the world's largest petrol station? You won't believe what is inside

WeirdNews WeirdNews Where is the world's largest petrol station? You won't believe what is inside

Where is the world's largest petrol station? You won't believe what is inside

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 17:44:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Brit was utterly astonished by what he found after spending "a full day" at the world's biggest petrol station.

In the US, Texas is home to the world's largest petrol station, which makes stopping for petrol feel like a trip to a shopping centre. At Buc-ee's in Luling, city in Texas, you can enjoy a wall full of fizzy drink machines, and see staff serving up Texas barbeque treats, homemade fudge, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

There are 50 Bucee's across the US - and 35 of those locations are based in Texas - and they are unofficially known as the gas stations with the largest and cleanest bathrooms. Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers.

Viral food reviewer, Tod, who boats over 800,000 followers on TikTok, has shared his take on the world's largest petrol station after visiting for the first time recently.

The petrol station spans more than 75,000 square feet and offers 120 fuel pumps, according to Buc-ee's. Last year it was crowned as the world's largest, beating out Buc-ee's is in Sevierville, Tennessee - which is 74,707 square feet and home to the world's longest car wash.

The TikTok user spent a "full day" at Buc'ee's in Luling. He said:"This is Buc-ee's in Texas which has 120 petrol pumps lined up in a row, then you walk inside and it's a massive convenience store with sweets, bakeries, merch, and their world famous clean toilets.”