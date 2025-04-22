China ready to unveil world's tallest bridge in June this year

(Web Desk) - China is preparing to show the world another unbelievable structure: the world’s tallest bridge would be unveiled this summer.

It would be a huge structure that will soon tower above one of the country’s most rough landscapes.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, located in the hilly province of Guizhou in southwest China, is scheduled to open to traffic by June 30, 2025.

Once operational, the bridge would stand at 2,051 feet (625 metres) above the Beipan River, surpassing France’s Millau Viaduct by nearly 950 feet and claiming the title of the world’s tallest bridge.

The project is being hailed as a milestone in modern engineering and a symbol of China’s infrastructure ambitions, particularly in underdeveloped interior regions.

