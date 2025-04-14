Candidate arrived 25 minutes early for interview, and rejected precisely for this reason

(Web Desk) - A recent viral post on LinkedIn has sparked a heated debate that whether punctuality is really a virtue.

A business owner recently claimed online that he rejected a job applicant for arriving too early for an interview.

Matthew Prewett, the owner of a cleaning service based in Atlanta, revealed that a candidate for an office administrator role arrived 25 minutes before the scheduled time. Something he cited as a major factor in his decision not to hire the applicant.

"I had a candidate show up 25 minutes early to an interview last week. That was a major deciding factor in why I didn't hire him," he wrote, inviting varied opinions on whether arriving ‘significantly’ early to an interview is suitable.

As the post began gaining virality, Prewett further clarified the reason, stating that while arriving slightly early is generally advisable, turning up far ahead of time can signal poor time management or even a lack of social awareness.

"Showing up early is good. Showing up extremely early can suggest someone isn't good with time or expects to be accommodated. It also made me feel rushed," he added, stating that in his small office, the early arrival made him uncomfortable as the candidate could overhear business calls.

After he shared his experience, netizens wrote different opinions with some criticising his decision.

One user pointed out, "What if his only transportation was the bus, or he had no control over his arrival time? He did what he had to do to ensure he wasn't late."