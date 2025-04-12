US woman breaks record for world's biggest female mouth gape
WeirdNews
(Web Desk) - An Alaska woman’s mouth is leaving other people’s mouths agape.
It was announced on April 9 by Guinness World Records that Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson has broken the record for the world’s largest female mouth gape, measuring at 2.98 inches - and a video of her showing off what she can fit in her mouth is impressing viewers.
Robinson, who broke TikTok star Samantha Ramsdell’s record of 2.56 inches, showed off her record-setting gape in the video by fitting five Jenga blocks, a burger with 10 meat patties, a baseball and other everyday objects into her “very tall mouth.”
“I saw that there was a new record created for women to have the tallest mouth [in 2021], and when I looked at it, I realized, well, maybe I could beat that,” Robinson said of Ramsdell’s gape in the Guinness World Records video.
“So, I first got a dollar bill, which is two-and-a-half inches tall, which was the current record, and it totally fit in my mouth,” she continued. “I don't look like I have anything unusual with my face at all. I kind of seem to have a short jaw. But when I start opening it, things change pretty fast.”
To get an official measurement of her gape, Robinson visited her local dentist's office in Ketchikan, and they submitted photo evidence of a dentist using a caliber to present the 2.98-inch gape.
“Having the record for something is like making a fact for the whole world to learn from,” Robinson said. “People look at that and they think, ‘That’s something that really exists. I wonder if I can do that.’
“I welcome the challenge of someone else going after it, and I'm pretty sure I can beat my own record in the future as well,” she added.
Minnesotan Isaac Johnson holds the record for largest male mouth gape, measuring at 4.014 inches or 10.196 centimeters.