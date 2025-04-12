US woman breaks record for world's biggest female mouth gape

WeirdNews WeirdNews US woman breaks record for world's biggest female mouth gape

US woman breaks record for world’s biggest female mouth gape

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 19:07:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - An Alaska woman’s mouth is leaving other people’s mouths agape.

It was announced on April 9 by Guinness World Records that Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson has broken the record for the world’s largest female mouth gape, measuring at 2.98 inches - and a video of her showing off what she can fit in her mouth is impressing viewers.

Robinson, who broke TikTok star Samantha Ramsdell’s record of 2.56 inches, showed off her record-setting gape in the video by fitting five Jenga blocks, a burger with 10 meat patties, a baseball and other everyday objects into her “very tall mouth.”

“I saw that there was a new record created for women to have the tallest mouth [in 2021], and when I looked at it, I realized, well, maybe I could beat that,” Robinson said of Ramsdell’s gape in the Guinness World Records video.

“So, I first got a dollar bill, which is two-and-a-half inches tall, which was the current record, and it totally fit in my mouth,” she continued. “I don't look like I have anything unusual with my face at all. I kind of seem to have a short jaw. But when I start opening it, things change pretty fast.”

To get an official measurement of her gape, Robinson visited her local dentist's office in Ketchikan, and they submitted photo evidence of a dentist using a caliber to present the 2.98-inch gape.

“Having the record for something is like making a fact for the whole world to learn from,” Robinson said. “People look at that and they think, ‘That’s something that really exists. I wonder if I can do that.’

“I welcome the challenge of someone else going after it, and I'm pretty sure I can beat my own record in the future as well,” she added.

Minnesotan Isaac Johnson holds the record for largest male mouth gape, measuring at 4.014 inches or 10.196 centimeters.