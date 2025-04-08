Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson attacked by Ostrich during US trip

Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 17:55:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, was cruising slowly through what appeared to be a wildlife park when, without warning, the ostrich stuck its head through the open driver’s side window to give Mr. Johnson a feisty peck.

“Ow!” Mr. Johnson can be heard shouting, as his toddler giggles with amusement.

The incident was shared on Sunday in a video posted to Instagram by Mr. Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, accompanied by the caption, “Too funny not to share.

In the clip, after Mr. Johnson yelps, he seems to express some profanities (though they are somewhat inaudible). He then grabs the steering wheel and drives away. The toddler hanging from Mr. Johnson’s arm keeps giggling.

In February 2021, Mr. Johnson struggled to put a latex glove on his hand at a vaccination center in Wales. It’s “like O.J. Simpson,” Mr. Johnson quipped, referring to the 1995 murder trial in which a glove, which was a key piece of evidence, did not fit Mr. Simpson.

In July of that year, Mr. Johnson struggled to control his umbrella at a police memorial unveiling in central England.

Representatives for Mr. Johnson’s family could not immediately be reached on Monday for comment regarding the incident. Several wildlife parks in the area also did not immediately respond to requests for information about whether the Johnson family had visited them.

Stumpy’s Lakeside Grill, a restaurant in Granbury, Texas, posted a photo of Mr. Johnson to social media on Saturday, noting that he had dined there.

“We are so honored to have him as our guest!!” the restaurant said.