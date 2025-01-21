Travels from Karachi to Lahore in just 13 minutes on this plane

(Web Desk) - Space Transportation, a China-based company, has conducted a successful experiment of its supersonic jet named ‘Yunxing’.

This airplane has the capacity to travel at 3,045 miles per hour. This means it would make the passengers land at New York from London in mere two hours.

Following the same parameters, the distance from Karachi to Lahore would be reduced to mere 13 minutes.

Its service would be available in the next year. The plane travels with the help of Ramjet engine which also takes the benefit of Oxygen available in the air which produces sheer speed.

