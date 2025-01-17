Bumrah denies bed rest rumours amid injury concerns ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 17:37:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - Indian fast-bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah has rubbished media reports suggesting he was advised bed rest following a back injury sustained during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The rumours also added that he would miss the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Taking to the social media platform X, Bumrah dismissed the claims as “fake news” and said they were laughable.

"I know fake news is easy to spread, but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable," he wrote.

Earlier, reports from unnamed sources claimed that Bumrah had been experiencing back swelling since his return from Australia.

These reports further suggested that medical experts had recommended bed rest until the swelling subsided and speculated that the pacer might visit the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, though no specific date had been set.

Bumrah’s injury occurred during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ace pacer, who had been pivotal to India’s campaign, appeared to struggle during the first innings, refraining from bowling at full intensity. He later left the field for scans, sparking concerns about his fitness.

Since then, speculation about Bumrah’s condition has been rife. Some reports suggested the pacer is grappling with recurring back swelling and may be ruled out of upcoming matches.