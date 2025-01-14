First of Its kind: UK university offers undergraduate winemaking degree

Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 19:46:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Edinburgh's renowned Heriot-Watt University has launched a unique undergraduate degree programme that will train students to make wine.

The four-year BSc (Hons) degree teach students to make wine. It charges around 10,000 pounds per year. The university says the wine industry is growing rapidly in the global economy and is becoming a significant part of GDP.

According to the university, more than 11,000 people are directly employed in the Scotch whisky industry in Scotland alone, while another 42,000 are indirectly involved.

This is the only undergraduate programme of its kind in the UK under which students will have the opportunity to specialise in winemaking.

The university says the degree also includes optional modules in accounting and finance so that graduates can become experts in all aspects of the industry. Graduates of this programme will find excellent employment in the industry.