Let's know about the wealthiest woman in history

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 17:43:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Wealth has always been a yardstick for dominance, with history’s most powerful figures often amassing fortunes that even defy imagination.

Talking of the contemporary era, names like Elon Musk and Bill Gates make it to headlines as the wealthiest and influential individuals on the planet. However, their combined fortunes pale in comparison to that of Wu Zetian, the only female emperor in China’s history.

Wu Zetian, who reigned during the Tang Dynasty (624–705 AD), presided over an era when China accounted for approximately 23 percent of the global economy.

A report by the South China Morning Post estimates her wealth, adjusted for today’s standards, at an astonishing $14,907 billion.

For perspective, Elon Musk’s wealth stands at $407 billion, while Bill Gates’ net worth stands at $107 billion. Together, their combined fortunes still look peanuts to the staggering riches of Empress Wu.

