Indians on Thailand-bound flight stand, indulge in chit-chat mid-air despite air hostess request

(Web Desk) - It sounds unreal to imagine standing passengers are chatting away in the mid-air.

These kind of things happen on a train or bus journey. But seems very far-fetched on an air journey.

But the scenes mentioned above unfolded on a Thailand-bound flight, with travellers standing and chatting in groups and even eating while standing.

An Instagram user, Ankit, recently uploaded a video capturing these unusual scenes, which have sparked both amusement and criticism.

The Gram user says in the video that he is travelling to Thailand and calls out the behaviour of the Indian passengers. “Indians like to get insulted everywhere. People are standing in flight. It is not that the flight has landed or going to take-off. It is literally mid-air. They have literally turned it into a train,” said Ankit, the content creator, while sharing part 1 of his Thailand series.

The video, which was posted six weeks ago, has nearly 27,000 likes, over 1.6 million views and nearly 1,700 comments.

The content creator claimed that the cabin crew repeatedly asked the passengers to sit down, but they continued to stand and talk.

“People are eating while standing. Better they travel by train,” he added.

Another Instagram user shared a similar experience. He said he experienced the same situation when he was going to Thailand from China with his white girlfriend.

“The air hostess had to shout on those and later one guy was eating paan masala in the plane and while Thailand to Delhi I was coming all men was looking so badly to my girl we had to change to seat somehow. And it’s so sad [sic].”

