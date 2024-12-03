New species of human with bigger brains, huge heads discovered in China: scientists

Researchers revealed what could have led to the extinction of this species

Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 01:18:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - A new species of human with bigger brains and heads has been unearthed, claim Chinese archaeologists.

Researchers alleged that nearly 200,000-year-old fossils have been discovered which belong to an extinct group called Homo juluensis.

This species was thought to have been some of the first humans to roam this planet and lived at the same time as Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

Archaeologists in northern China claim that Homo juluensis differed from the modern human race for their uniquely large heads.

In fact, scientists have named this species after this stand-out feature as Ju Lu means “huge head” in Chinese, according to South China Morning Post.

The Homo juluensis is also thought to have had bigger brains and large teeth, to fit into their huge skulls.

Scientists believe this proposed species could have roamed the planet between 200,000 and 160,000 years ago.

Homo sapiens, the modern human race, first evolved around 200,000 years ago.

A professor of anthropology at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Christopher Bae, revealed what these differences between the two types of humans could have meant, according to SCMP.

Bae said: “When you think about Homo juluensis, you are looking at a fairly robust population of hominids.”

The professor also revealed that the Homo juluensis’ larger brain did not necessarily mean they were smarter.

Researchers believe the large teeth could have led this supposed species to become hunters.

Scientists added that they could have group-hunted wild horses and used their large teeth to eat most of the animal, including bones and cartilage.

These humans could have also used the parts of the wild horses to make clothes and tools.

Scientists also revealed how they believe the Homo juluensis became extinct.

Modern-day Northern China was thought to have had terrifyingly cold writers at that time, so researchers predicted a snowstorm could have taken the species out.

The supposed race disappeared around 120,000 years ago, around the same time modern humans started to migrate across the planet.