Groom plays Ludo on phone during wedding ceremony

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 18:07:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a unique incident in India, a picture of a groom playing Ludo on his phone during his wedding ceremony gone viral.

The video, when surfaced on the internet, has been shared by many netizens – some criticizing the groom for neglecting the most important moments of his life while others calling him a happy-go-lucky guy.



“Bro has his own priorities,” read the caption of the post shared by a user on X.

In the image, the groom is engrossed in an online Ludo game with two of his friends, seemingly oblivious to the ongoing ceremony.

Social media users couldn't stop sharing a range of emotions at the groom's unexpected choice of entertainment, flooding the comments section with amusing reactions.