Pakistani man wears 35-foot cash garland worth Rs100,000 on wedding day

That was the gift to the groom from his brother

Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 21:49:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Pakistani groom is making headlines for his unique wedding accessory - a 35-foot garland which he wore on the occasion of his marriage made entirely out of currency notes.

According to several news popping up on the internet, the garland was a gift to the groom from his brother.

Crafted using nearly 2,000 banknotes, the garland was worth an estimated 1 lakh Pakistani rupees. This, as it appears, is the first of its kind news.

Banknotes of Rs50 and Rs75 were used in the making of the garland, which stretched 35 feet and took up much of the aisle at the venue.

The groom hailed from Kotla Jam area in Punjab and he had the cash garland prepared as a wedding gift from his brother. Footage that has gone viral online highlights the size of the garland, which required a group of six to seven men to carry it.

The video has sparked much amusement on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where it has collected thousands of views and reactions.