Chinese man finds dice stuck in nose for 20 years that caused chronic sneezing

The dice was removed through surgery

(Web Desk) - A Chinese man experiencing persistent sneezing and a runny nose was shocked to discover that a dice had been stuck in his nasal cavity for more than 20 years.

The disclosure also left the Chinese online community amazed.

The man, 23, known simply as Xiaoma, belonged to northern China. He had been suffering from chronic sneezing, nasal congestion, and a constant runny nose for nearly a month.

His condition remained same despite attempts to treat himself with traditional Chinese medicine. Then, he sought medical help at Xian Gaoxin Hospital.

The hospital diagnosed him with allergic rhinitis and identified a strange object in his nasal passage.

Later, an examination through nasal endoscopy conducted by Yang Rong, an otolaryngologist at the hospital, revealed a dice lodged in his nasal cavity.

“During the nasal endoscopy, we discovered a foreign object – a white lump coated with secretions. Upon extraction, it turned out to be a two-cm dice, partially corroded from being lodged in his nasal cavity for an extended period. It was located in the lower nasal passage, causing damage to the nasal mucosa,” Yang explained.

Xiaoma recalled that the dice may have accidentally entered his nose when he was about three or four years old, although it remains unclear how it ended up there.

Fortunately, the dice was successfully removed through surgery, ending its decades-long stay in Xiaoma’s nose.