Ed Sheeran apologizes to Manchester United's manager for interrupting interview

Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 18:04:46 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ed Sheeran has apologised to Manchester United's new manager for interrupting him during a live Sky Sports interview.

Ruben Amorim was speaking after United's 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Sunday when the singer walked up to hug analyst Jamie Redknapp.

His intervention brought the interview to a halt before Redknapp told Sheeran to "come and say hello in a minute".

Some people on social media said Sheeran had been "rude" and called for him to apologise.

"Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn't actually realise he was being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.



"Obvz feel a bit of a bellend but life goes on. Great game though, congrats on all involved."

The game at Portman Road was Amorim's first since he left Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon to take over at United.

Marcus Rashford scored after two minutes before Omari Hutchinson equalised for the home side.

Sheeran, a lifelong Ipswich fan, holds a minority stake in the club.

He was pictured celebrating after Hutchinson's goal.

Last week Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said Sheeran helped the club sign a new player in the off-season by taking a Zoom call with him just before he went on stage with Taylor Swift.