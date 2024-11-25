10-year-old boy calls 911 for help in math homework

Officer went to the 10-year-old's house and helped him complete his decimal-based homework

Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 17:43:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - In an unexpected turn of event, 911 faced not an accidental moment but a teaching one. A 10-year old boy from Wisconsin called the helpline to get assistance for his math homework.



Kim Krause, a 911 dispatcher, received an unexpected call on November 15. She said she would never forget it.

The caller, she recalled, was a very sincere boy who sought the help of 911 for his homework.

“He said, “Ma‘am, I know I’m not supposed to call 911 for this, but I really could use some help with my homework.”

The 911 dispatcher responded, “I’ve been out of school for over 40 years, so I’m like, ’I don’t know if I can help you with this, but we’ll find somebody.”

Since the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was not busy at the time, Deputy Chase Mason responded to the call.

“I actually sent a message to the deputy who was responding and said, ‘You’ve got a lot of pressure on you right now to help this little boy with his math homework,’” said Lt. Chris Madle with the sheriff’s office.

Mason went to the 10-year-old’s house and helped him complete his decimal-based homework.

“He came right to the door to meet me. Then, I walked into the house and sat down by the kitchen table. He had his math out, all ready for me. He pointed out exactly which ones he needed help with,” the deputy said. “I didn’t have the heart to tell him that I wasn’t very good at math either, but I was going to give it my best shot.”

After wrapping up the boy’s homework, Mason reminded him to only use 911 in emergency situations in the future. He also gave him his business card with his non-emergency number.

“When he goes to school and all of the students see it, they’re going to think it’s so cool,” Mason said. “Just hopefully they don’t all call me for math help next time.”

Sheriff George Lenzner says his office has helped the community with things like snow shoveling and replacing mailboxes, but never in his 37 years does he remember getting a phone call for homework help. He and Madle both complimented Mason for his service.

“It shows the impact that positive law enforcement stories can have on a small community. We have a very supportive community. We always have. They’re very law enforcement friendly, and it’s good for us to show this side that people may not always see,” Madle said.