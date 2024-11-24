When the world's tallest woman met the shortest woman

WeirdNews WeirdNews When the world's tallest woman met the shortest woman

Their meeting took place over afternoon tea in London

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 20:01:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - The tallest and shortest women in the world recently shared a heartwarming moment over afternoon tea in London.

On Guinness World Records (GWR) Day, Rumeysa Gelgi and Jyoti Amge, two extraordinary record holders, met for the first time at The Savoy Hotel. This iconic “girls’ day out” was a celebration of their unique journeys and mutual admiration.

Rumeysa, who stands at an impressive 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in), holds the title of the tallest woman living, while Jyoti, at just 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.7 in), has been recognised as the shortest woman living (mobile) for over ten years.

Despite their remarkable height difference of 152.36 cm (five feet), they quickly bonded over their shared love of fashion, self-care, and, of course, delicious tea and pastries.

The meeting was a blend of laughter, stories, and inspiration, showcasing the strength of their individuality and the joy of embracing life’s unique paths. As Guinness World Records described it, the moment was “a lavish girls’ day out” that celebrated the beauty of diversity.

Rumeysa shared her excitement with GWR, describing her first meeting with Jyoti as a truly memorable moment. “She’s the most gorgeous lady. I was waiting to meet her for a long time,” she said.

Jyoti, too, expressed her joy, admitting it was a unique experience. “I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me,” she remarked, “but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman.”



The video featuring the two women quickly gained traction, amassing over 53 million views within a day, and the comments section was inundated with reactions.

The Savoy Hotel in London, where the women were hosted, remarked, “It was a pleasure welcoming you to The Savoy for this.”

An individual commented, “Humankind blows ur mind so tall and so short makes u wonder the universe.” Another person added, “They have the most beautiful and genuine smiles.”