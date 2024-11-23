Indian company rewards 1,000 employees with trip to Spain

The company has been following this practice since 2013

Sat, 23 Nov 2024 18:58:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - In an extraordinary attempt to recognize and reward its hardworking employees, a Chennai-based real estate company Casagrand is sending 1,000 employees to a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain.

Reports point out that this significant package is part of the organization’s ‘profit-share bonanza’ program to acknowledge their dedication, commitment, and collaborative spirit.

The program rewards the contributions of its top employees who have successfully met the company’s financial targets for the previous year. The company released a statement, stating, “The trip serves as a token for the people who have been helpful in meeting the company’s last financial year’s sales target.”

The employees selected for the exclusive-paid trip belong to different designations and departments, ranging from executive to senior leadership positions.

The Spain trip is probably going to be an unforgettable experience for the employees as it comes with a package including a visit to iconic landmarks such as Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, and the famous Montjuic Castle. Additionally, the workers will have the chance to explore the city’s beaches, accompanied by a range of cultural and leisure activities.

“Bringing employees together from offices across India and Dubai, the trip offers an exciting experience into Spain’s rich culture, historic landmarks, and scenic landscapes. From Barcelona’s architectural icons like the Sagrada Familia and the colorful mosaics of Park Güell to the Montjuic Castle, every aspect has been thoughtfully planned. The peaceful beaches of Barcelona add to this unforgettable experience,” the statement read.



The trip is notably a part of Casagrand’s global rewards program which has been a company tradition since 2013. Over the years, the company has arranged a trip for its employees to several international destinations – Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia, and London.