Argentina soccer club criticised for starting YouTuber in important game

WeirdNews WeirdNews Argentina soccer club criticised for starting YouTuber in important game

Argentina soccer club criticised for starting YouTuber in important game

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 18:12:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - An Argentinian football club has been under fire for starting a YouTuber in a top-flight game.

Ivan Buhajeruk - known as Spreen online - was named as a striker in the starting line-up for Deportivo Riestra's league game against top-of-the-table Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

Despite having no professional soccer experience, the 24-year-old played 50 seconds before being substituted during a break in play. He did not touch the ball.

Mr Buhajeruk has more than seven million subscribers on YouTube and was signed to a professional contract by the Argentinian club earlier this year.

A commentator for Tyc Sports, which was broadcasting the match, was scathing about the streamer's performance, saying: "He doesn't even know where to stand... it's unbelievable.

"This is shameful, it's a total disgrace."

Former Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron, now president of Estudiantes de la Plata, also condemned the streamer's appearance.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea player said on Instagram: "A total lack of respect for football and footballers."

Riestra captain Milton Celiz told reporters the idea came from Victor Stinfale, who owns both the club and main sponsor, an energy drink company.

He added "as a streamer," Mr Buhajeruk "is number one".

Head coach Cristian Fabbiani also told a local radio station he informed Velez's manager Gustavo Quinteros of the unorthodox line-up ahead of the match.

"He laughed and told me to leave [Mr Buhajeruk on the pitch] for half an hour," he said.

"It's something contractual that was signed a long time ago and the club depends a lot on publicity.

"It was probably a one-time thing.”

Meanwhile, Mr Buhajeruk - who also promotes the energy drink company - joked on social media he was "undefeated".

He also replied to a picture of him sitting with his teammates saying he was "explaining the new Minecraft update".