Texas city asking for Kyles to set Guinness World Record for largest same-name gathering

This year’s Kyle count will take place during the Kyle Fair

Tue, 02 Apr 2024 15:09:13 PKT

Texas (Web Desk) - For the fifth time, a Central Texas town is calling on everyone with the first name of Kyle to help break a world record.

The city of Kyle — about 20 miles south of Austin — says it needs more Kyles than last year to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same name.

If your first name is Kyle and you want to help the Kyles of the world take the title, the city is asking you to attend the official count at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

Last year, nearly 1,500 Kyles from across the country descended on the town, which was its largest gathering of people named Kyle so far.

However, the gathering fell short of the Guinness World Record, which belongs to the town of Kupres, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a gathering of 2,325 people named Ivan in 2017.

The Kyles are “our only hope” to bring the record “to American soil and firmly in the hands of Kyles worldwide,” said Claudia Rocha, the city’s special events manager, in a written statement.

This year’s Kyle count will take place during the Kyle Fair, and participating Kyles will get a free T-shirt. Entry into the fair, which includes live music, is also free. To qualify, participants must have their first name spelled the same way as the city.

Eligible Kyles must show proof of their first name and are encouraged to pre-register for the gathering online at KyleFair.com. On-site registration for the count will be open May 17 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and May 18 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Last year, we were blown away by the amount of Kyles who showed up in honor of their namesake,” Rocha said in the statement. “Nearly 1,500 Kyles answered the call, but we need even more Kyles to break the record in 2024.”