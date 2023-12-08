Canadian cyclist rides 130 kilometres hands-free

Alberta, Canada (Web Desk) - An Alberta cyclist took a nearly 81-mile ride on his bike without using his hands to break a Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Records announced Robert Murray earned the title for greatest distance cycled (no hands) when he rode 80.95 miles in a time of 5 hours and 37 minutes.

Murray said he used his hands to massage his legs when they fell asleep during his record attempt. The cyclist said he has had a lot of practice riding without using the handlebars.

"Personally, I find it to be a more comfortable position to be in rather than hunched over," he told GWR. "I can text, change the song, get anything out of my backpack all while riding my bike. It's like second nature for me."

Murray's record attempt served as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary. "Alzheimer's is something that runs in my family, and I have since lost my grandma to the disease," he said. "Breaking a record and raising money for a cause near and dear to my heart was just a double win!"

Murray said he now has his sights set on a very different world record. "I am hoping that in summer 2024, I can attempt the record for the world's largest ice cream party/social," he said.