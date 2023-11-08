Explorer starts drowning after missing air pocket in narrow cave

But the team's quick thinking and composure saved the day

Wed, 08 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) - As the explorers delved deeper into the cave, the path became increasingly confined, and the rising water levels left only their faces visible. What happened next was quite scary.

A daring group of explorers embarked on a thrilling adventure deep within an expansive cave network located on a newly acquired ranch owned by Dr. Matt Carriker.

Members of the Underground Explorers team took on the challenge, documenting their heart-pounding journey through the cave's narrow passages and water-filled chambers.

In a heart-stopping moment, one of the cavers missed an air pocket and, overcome by panic, accidentally pushed another explorer underwater.

The situation appeared critical, but the team's quick thinking and composure saved the day, and they successfully emerged from the cave.

Dr Carriker shared the video on his YouTube channel, recounting the intense experience.

He explained, "While exploring with Matt, we went into this sumped cave. Jacob missed an air pocket, which led to him panicking and shoving me under. We all made it out alive this time."

People commented on how the activity was dangerous and it made their hearts skip a beat.