Once in a blue moon, literally!

WeirdNews WeirdNews Once in a blue moon, literally!

A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal

01 September,2023 02:14 pm

(AFP, Reuters) – A rare blue supermoon – the closest full moon of the year – dazzled stargazers around the world on Wednesday night.

A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky. It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label – “blue moon” is the term applied when a full moon is seen twice in a single month.

This happens because lunar cycles are a bit shorter at 29.5 days than calendar months, which last 30 or 31 days, so it’s possible for one to happen at the start of a month and the other right at the end.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where the skies were clear.

The last time two full supermoons were seen in the same month was in 2018.

The next blue supermoon is not until 2037, but another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September and will be the last one this year.

