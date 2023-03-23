Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record

WeirdNews WeirdNews Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record

The current Guinness World Record for longest goal in a competitive soccer match is 105 yards.

23 March,2023 12:54 pm

CHILE (Web Desk) - A goalie for a Chilean soccer team may have set a new world record when he kicked a goal from a distance of about 110 yards.

Leandro Requena, goalkeeper for Cobresal in the Chilean Football Federation, took a goal kick during the team's game against Colo-Colo and the ball sailed into the opposing team's goal.

"I wanted to take the kick quickly as we have done so many times at altitude, to try to catch the rival off guard and it came out a little stronger than normal," Requena told Radio Bio Bio.

Team officials estimated the goal was kicked from a distance of about 110 yards. The current Guinness World Record for longest goal in a competitive soccer match is 105 yards and was set by British player Tom King in January 2021.

"I asked Juan Silva, the club's manager, if the request for the record application was really going to be made and he told me, 'Obviously yes,'" Requena said.