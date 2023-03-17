Alligator forces its way through metal fence at Florida club

Dagg's video shows the alligator bending the bars as it pushes its body through the narrow opening.

17 March,2023 12:53 pm

FLORIDA (Web Desk) - An employee at a Florida golf course captured video of an alligator trying to force its way through a metal fence, bending the bars in the process.

Eric Dagg, an employee at the Coral Creek Club in Placida said he and his brother spotted the large gator attempting to force its body between the bars of the metal fence.

Dagg said the alligator eventually ended up stuck and needed some help from his brother to get its legs through the fence.