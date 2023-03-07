$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash

07 March,2023 01:01 pm

MICHIGAN (Web Desk) - A woman said a $1 million lottery ticket she initially confused for a non-winner spent the night in a bag of trash before she decided to take a second look.

The 30-year-old Clinton County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a pair of Sizzling Hot 7's scratch-off tickets from Hansen's Quik Stop in Ovid.

"I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month," the woman said. "I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7's tickets since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away."

The player said she didn't realize her mistake until the next day.

"The next morning, I decided to look the tickets over one more time before throwing them away. When I saw I'd won $1 million, my heart started racing and I thought I was going to faint. I called my mom and my husband right away to tell them the good news! I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away," the winner recalled.

The winner said her prize money will go toward buying a house and making investments.