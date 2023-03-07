Two Britons dressed as ice cream break world record at Jersey Marathon

Falle, 32, secretly applied for the record as a surprise for Welsh, 30.

07 March,2023 11:59 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - A pair of British friends donned ice cream costumes and crossed the finish line of the Jersey Marathon at the same time, becoming co-holders of a Guinness World Record.

Alan Falle and Scott Welsh earned the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed as a sweet food (male) when they crossed the finish line together after 3 hours, 48 minutes and 12 seconds.

Falle, 32, secretly applied for the record as a surprise for Welsh, 30, as a means of thanking him for helping with his recovery from an ACL injury.

"Scott and I were both thrilled when confirmation arrived that we'd obtained the record, and we hope it will stay in place for some time! It's something unique that we can both be proud of," Falle told Guinness World Records.