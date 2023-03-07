9-year-old's hula hoop skills break three world records

07 March,2023 12:58 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - A 9-year-old hula hooper from Ontario put her skills to the test and broke three Guinness World Records in London.

Mamathi Vinoth, a fourth-grader from Mississauga, was invited by Guinness World Records to visit London and attempt a trio of hoop-related world records.

Vinoth successfully set the records for most hops while spinning a hula hoop on the ankle in 1 minute, 110; most hula hoop rotations around knees while in a dancer pose in 30 seconds, 62; and most hula hoop rotations around the knees on inline skates in 30 seconds, 76.

"Everyone is so happy for her at such a young age, even her grandparents," mother Kadambari Vinoth told CBC News. "She's really fast and she can control it really well."